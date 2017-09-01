MediWound's EscharEx safe in treating hard-to-heal wounds in mid-stage study, Phase 3 planned in H1 2018

Results from the second cohort in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing MediWound's (NASDAQ:MDWD) EscharEx for debridement of dead/damaged tissue in diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers showed an acceptable safety profile with no reported systemic adverse events and mild-to-moderate local adverse events that were reversible and resolved during the study. No significant safety signals were identified.

The company plans to advance EscharEX into Phase 3 development in H1 2018.

EscharEx is a biopharmaceutical for debridement (removal) of eschar (dead tissue) in chronic/hard-to-heal wounds.

