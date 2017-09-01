Jacobs acquires Blue Canopy

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has acquired Blue Canopy, as part of ongoing investments to expand Jacobs Connected Enterprise solutions for an undisclosed terms.

“Blue Canopy also expands our client base into the federal civilian financial and healthcare sectors, as well as broadening our market penetration across the intelligence community. Every element of this investment supports our growth strategy,” added Kraabel.

“Combining Blue Canopy’s technology enabled solutions with the Jacobs Connected Enterprise will accelerate client adoption around automation, analytics and innovation in commercial, civilian and national security markets,” said CEO of Blue Canopy Brad Schwartz. “Our complementary capabilities in cybersecurity, data analytics and cloud practice will make us a driving force in the market and allow us to bring new solutions to Jacobs’ existing customer base. Without a doubt, the combination is both compelling and powerful.”

Press Release