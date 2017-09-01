Tesla to challenge NLRB complaint

The National Labor Relations Board files a complaint against Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) over unfair labor practices, including the use of "overly-broad" confidentiality agreements and coercive tactics toward union organization efforts.

"These allegations, which have been filed by the same contingent of union organizers who have been so outspoken with media, are entirely without merit," reads a Tesla statement. The company will submit answers to the allegations or appear at a hearing.

NLRB official docket activity case # 32-CA-197020