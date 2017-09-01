Yields and the dollar down, gold up after jobs miss

Alongside the minor miss in the August payrolls number (156K jobs added vs. 180K expected), July's 209K job gain was revised down to 189K, and June's 231K cut to 210K.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked up to 4.4% even as the labor force participation rate stayed flat at 62.9%. The broader U-6 unemployment rate was flat at 8.6%. A year ago, it stood at 9.7%.

The average workweek slipped 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours. Average hourly earnings were up $0.03 to $26.39; this following a rise of $0.09 in July. On a year-over-year basis, they're up 2.5%.

For now, markets are reacting as expected (for a miss): Dollar (UUP, UDN) lower, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) higher, Treasury yields (TLT, TBT) lower, rate hike odds lower. Stock index futures (SPY, QQQ, DIA) remain modestly in the green.

