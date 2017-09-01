ImmunoGen announces agreements to exchange $76.4M of its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 for Common Stock

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) announces that it has entered into exchange agreements with a limited number of holders of its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021.

The Company will exchange ~$76.4M in aggregate amount of notes for ~16.5M newly issued shares of common stock plus an additional number of newly issued shares of common stock based on the volume-weighted average trading price over the four trading days beginning on September 5.

Exchanges will be completed on or about September 11. Upon completion, the principal amount is anticipated to be reduced to ~$23.6M.