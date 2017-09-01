NPD: AirPods were 85% of wireless headphone market this year

NPD reports that 900K wireless headphone units were sold in the U.S. so far this year and Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) AirPods lead the market.

AirPods accounted for 85% of totally wireless headphone sales in the period due to ecosystem compatibility that makes the headphones work like an iPhone extension.

NPD says new entrants to the totally wireless market will need to bring feature differentiation, improved sound quality, or service and app integration to have a shot at taking on the AirPod dominance.

