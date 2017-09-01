Fusion Telecom -5.6% after word of insider sale

Fusion Telecommunications (NASDAQ:FSNN) is off 5.6% premarket, setting up for a second straight day of declines, following a share sale by its top holder.

An SEC filing shows Unterberg Capital, the company's top shareholder, let go of 745,000 shares on Aug. 28, in two sales: 425,000 shares sold at $2.1359, and 320,000 shares sold at $2.1044.

Unterberg has 3,122,948 shares remaining after the sales, which amounts to a stake of about 13.68%.