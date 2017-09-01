F-Series strong for Ford in August

Demand for Ford's (NYSE:F) F-Series continues to impress even as other models hit a lull. F-Series sales rose 15% to 77,007 units.

"We continue to see customers choosing high trim-level F-Series trucks for Super Duty and with new 2018 F-150 orders. We are seeing high demand overall for our F-Series lineup this year, outpacing full-size truck segment growth 2 to 1 with a 15 percent increase for August," notes U.S. sales exec Mark LaNeve.

During the month, the F-Series average transaction price rose $3,400 to $45,600 per vehicle.

Sales growth by brand: Ford -2.0% to 201,189 units, Lincoln -5.8% to 8,708 units. Double-digit sales drops were seen for the Taurus, Fiesta and Escape models during the month.

Ford's inventory came in at 67 days supply vs. 66 days last month and 65 days supply a year ago.

Previously: Ford U.S. sales fall less than anticipated (Sept. 1)