Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales -11% to 176,033 vs. -5% forecast by Edmunds.

Retail sales were down 7% to 140,379 units during the month. Fleet sales fell 23% as part of a planned reduction.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -23% to 2,120 units; Chrysler -33% to 12,652; Jeep -15% to 73,191; Dodge -2% to 43,608; Ram -2% to 43,322; Alfa Romeo +2981% to 1,140.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee had a standout month with sales up 28% to 23,572 units.

YTD U.S. sales -8% to 1,404,872 units.