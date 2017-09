General Motors (NYSE:GM) unit sales +7.5% to 275,552 units vs. +2% forecast by Edmunds.

Sales by brand: Chevrolet +11.4% to 196,007 units; GMC +12% to 47,718; Buick -23% to 16,811; Cadillac -8% at 15,016

"We had a very strong month, and grew our retail and commercial fleet business on the strength of robust crossover sales at all four of our brands," notes GM sales exec said Kurt McNeil.

GM ended the month with 88 days supply vs. 104 days at the end of July.