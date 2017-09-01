Stocks start higher as tepid jobs data dims rate hike prospects

Stocks open modestly higher despite the weaker than expected jobs report, as another tepid average hourly earnings reading keeps rate-hike concerns at bay; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.2% .

“You’re not getting a lot of wage growth,” Anish Chopra, equities and fixed-income specialist at Portfolio Management Corp., said after the jobs data release. ”If you look at what the Fed can do, I don’t think there’s much more room they have to move up [rates], because there’s very little inflation that’s out there."

Nearly all sectors open in the green, led by consumer discretionary (+0.4%) and materials (+0.4%).

Major European markets are higher, with France's CAC +0.9% , Germany's DAX +0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

U.S. Treasurys had been trading lower across the curve but are now mixed, with the two-year yield down by a basis point at 1.32% while the 10-year yield is up 2 bps at 2.14%; the U.S. Dollar Index is little changed by the jobs release, down 0.1%.

U.S. crude oil -0.9% at $46.79/bbl.

Still ahead: ISM manufacturing index, construction spending, consumer sentiment