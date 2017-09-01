Microsoft Windows update and first Mixed Reality headset releasing Oct. 17

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows 10 Fall Creator Update will release on October 17.

The free upgrade includes new gaming, security, and accessibility features but most notably includes support for Windows Mixed Reality.

Dell announced its Visor headset this week with the same release date as the update. The headset will cost $350 with controllers costing an extra $100 each.

Lenovo announced its Explorer headset with a $349 price tag or $449 when bundled with controllers and availability “in the coming weeks.”

Acer and HP will come out with Mixed Reality headsets before the holidays and Asus will release one next spring.

