Rennova secures $2.1M private capital raise, rolls over existing debt

Rennova Health (RNVA -0.3% ) inks an agreement with institutional investors for the direct sale of $2,604,000 aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Original Issue Discount Convertible Debentures due two years from the issue date. Gross proceeds should be $2.1M. Closing date is September 15.

Concurrently, it will exchange its outstanding $4,136,862 of Original Issue Discount Debentures due October 17 for $6,412,136 of new debt on the same terms.

All debentures reflect a 24% original issue discount and may be converted at any time at $0.26 per common share.