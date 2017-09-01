Phoenix New Media execs to focus on app roles

Phoenix New Media (FENG +0.7% ) says that its co-presidents have resigned their positions to focus on strategic development at the company's app-making subsidiary Particle.

Phoenix (a k a ifeng) owns about 41.82% of Particle, which runs news/lifestyle app Yidian Zixun; Ya Li has been serving as CEO of Particle and Tong Chen as president.

The two are leaving their spots at Phoenix effective next Friday.

"Yidian is now at a critical juncture of growth acceleration," says Phoenix New Media CEO Shuang Liu. "To ensure its development momentum, we are happy to dedicate two talented executives to its executive positions. Instead of dividing their executive attention between ifeng and Yidian, both Ya and Tong can now devote their entire time and energy to the development of Yidian."