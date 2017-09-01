Neovasc trading halted pending news

Nasdaq has suspended trading in Neovasc (NVCN -7.6% ) pending the release of news.

The company is currently appealing a U.S. court ruling that granted co-ownership of one of its patent applications to CardiAQ. Several months ago, it lost a patent fight in Germany to Edwards Lifesciences (who acquired CardiAQ in August 2015) related to the Tiara valve. The court awarded Edwards co-entitlement rights to the European patent, a ruling it planned to appeal.

