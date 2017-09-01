Seadrill skies on report of potential Chinese interest

Seadrill (SDRL +70.3% ) shoots higher in early trading after a Bloomberg report suggests the struggling company is mentioned as a potential target of a Chinese company on the hunt for offshore drilling assets.

State-owned China Merchants Group has looked at various assets and companies including SDRL, although no formal offer has been made, according to the report.

A full takeover of SDRL would be difficult given the company’s debt restructuring, which could impact the timing of any transaction; SDRL has warned that the restructuring likely will involve filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.