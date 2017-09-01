Pimco hikes fees at popular fund

The trendline for mutual fund fees may be pointing downward, but not for Pimco's fast-growing Income Fund (PONAX, PIMIX). Managed by Dan Ivascyn and Alfred Murata, the fund has added $23.5B in new money over the last year, and now has $92B in assets. It's average annual return of 7.6% over the last five years puts the fund in the top 1% of its class.

Effective Oct. 2, Pimco (OTCQX:AZSEY) will boost expenses across most of the fund's classes. The institutional class shares (MUTF:PIMIX) will see an increase of 0.05% to 0.50%. According to Pimco, that's still well below the average of 1.01% for the fund's peers.