SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) - $0.1340. 30-Day Sec yield of 5.15%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) - $0.0250. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.28%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) - $0.0040. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.38%.

SPDR Citi International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) - $0.0860. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.66%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) - $0.0329. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.88%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) - $0.0260. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.70%.

SPDR Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) - $0.0872. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.99%.

SPDR BofA Merrill Lynch Crossover Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) - $0.0909. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.48%.

Payable Sept. 12; for shareholders of record Sept. 6; ex-div Sept. 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 7/28/2017.