Treasury yields jump higher after strong ISM report

Treasury prices had a lift earlier this morning following a softish payrolls report, but they're sharply lower after the ISM manufacturing gauge jumped to a six-year high of 58.8 in August.

New Orders and Production didn't move much, but leading the ISM higher were sizable gains in Employment (59.9 from 55.2), Supplier Deliveries (57.1 from 55.4), Inventories (55.5 from 50), and Backlogs (57.5 from 55).

Down to as low as 2.10% earlier, the 10-year Treasury yield is now up 4.6 basis points on the session to 2.165%. TLT -0.9% , TBT +1.8%

