RBC analyst bullish on cloud, sees GoDaddy focusing on expansion

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney released a note discussing GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) and the biggest cloud platform players: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft, and Google.

Mahaney says GoDaddy management sees the need to penetrate more market to expand past its current 17M customers and 465M small- to mid-sized enterprise clients outside the United States.

Mahaney sees all the cloud companies “becoming more comparable” in both pricing and products but remains bullish on the cloud sector due to long-term aggressive growth estimates.

Amazon ended July with 34% of the cloud services market compared to 11% for Microsoft and 5% for Google, according to Synergy Research.

