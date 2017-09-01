Delcath chief urges shareholders to back reverse split

In a letter to shareholders, Delcath Systems (DCTH -1.3% ) CEO Jennifer Simpson, Ph.D., recommends that shareholders back the company's planned reverse split of its common shares, at a ratio between 1:20 and 1:500, in order for it to regain compliance the Nasdaq's minimum bid price ($1) listing requirement and enabling greater access to new capital.

She adds that the company recently inked an agreement with the majority holder of Convertible Notes under which 90% of the debt will be extinguished upon shareholder approval of the reverse split. The floor price of the stock related to the remaining 10% of the debt will be $0.05.

Shareholders have until 11:59 pm ET September 6 to vote on the proposal.