SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Barclays Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCPB) - $0.0468. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.81%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) - $0.0408. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.84%.

SPDR Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) - $0.1294. 30-Day Sec yield of 5.15%.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) - $0.1600. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.93%.

SPDR Barclays Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SST) - $0.0295. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.38%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) - $0.0873. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.85%.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TLO) - $0.1540. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.59%.

SPDR Barclays Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS) - $0.1287. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.34%.

Payable Sept. 12; for shareholders of record Sept. 6; ex-div Sept. 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 7/28/2017.