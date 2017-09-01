Insys takes issue with AZ lawsuit over "fraudulent" Subsys promotion; shares down 3%

In a statement, Insys Therapeutics (INSY -2.8% ) says the Arizona Attorney General's office was off the mark with its accusations about alleged misdeeds surrounding its marketing of opioid pain med Subsys (fentanyl).

It says Subsys accounted for less than 1,450 prescriptions in the state in 2016, a small slice of more than 4.7M opioid prescriptions written there during the same period, adding that a doctor cannot prescribe, a pharmacy is not allowed to dispense and a patient is not allowed to receive the type of fentanyl product represented by Subsys unless each is enrolled in an FDA-mandated REMS program (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy).

The company has retooled its compliance program and replaced 90% of the employees that were there prior to 2014.

