Lululemon momentum highlighted during earnings call

Lululemon (LULU +7.7% ) execs called the company's sales gain in Q2 "broad-based" across all channels as they highlighted the retailer's notable momentum during the post-earnings conference call.

Store traffic saw a "nice" improvement during a quarter in which many mall peers saw painful drops in visits.

On the global front, LULU management said the Tmall selling channel in China has been strong. "Our Tmall business increased 175% fueled by more than doubling our traffic coupled with higher conversion," noted COE Laurent Potdevin.

