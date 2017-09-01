CenterPoint Energy restoring power to Houston-area customers

CenterPoint Energy (CNP +0.1% ) says fewer than 40K of its Houston-area customers are still without power, a fraction of the 800K-plus who have been affected since Harvey first made landfall on the Gulf Coast a week ago.

CNP says more than half of customers now without electricity live in areas where crews cannot reach because of flooding, and it does not know when service will be fully restored.

Comparisons vs. Hurricane Ike in 2008 hold up rather well: roughly a third of CNP's 2.4M area customers lost their power during the past week vs. 2.1M who lost power out of 2.2M total customers when Hurricane Ike hit.

Also, American Electric Power (AEP) says power has been restored to two-thirds of the nearly 200K customers who suffered outages near Rockport, Tex., where Harvey made landfall.

AEP says tens of thousands of other customers directly affected by hurricane-force winds could be without electricity for another week.