Goodyear expands innovation network to Silicon Valley

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT +1.4% ) has opened its first office in the Silicon Valley to connect with automakers, suppliers and mobility-related startups working on the next generations of vehicles and service models.

"People don't immediately associate tires with the digital transformation in the automotive industry," said Chris Helsel, Goodyear's chief technology officer. "But we see an unprecedented opportunity for tire electronics and information systems to improve vehicle performance, safety and, ultimately, the consumer experience."

"Our goal is to build smarter, connected products and services for future generations of vehicles and business models," said Helsel. "We are open for business in the Silicon Valley to connect with the best and brightest thinkers around the future of mobility."

Goodyear's Silicon Valley office is an extension of the company's global innovation network that includes innovation centers, development centers and tire proving grounds around the world.

Press Release