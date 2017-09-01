FDA OK's Pfizer's Mylotarg for certain AML patients

As expected, the FDA approves Pfizer's (PFE) MYLOTARG (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) for the treatment of newly diagnosed adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients whose tumors express the CD33 antigen. It also approved the drug for patients at least two year old with CD33-positive AML who have relapsed or not responded to initial treatment.

The FDA's advisory committee voted 6-1 in favor of approval in July.

MYLOTARG received accelerated approval in May 2000 as monotherapy for older CD33-positive AML patients who had relapsed. It was voluntarily withdrawn from the market after it failed to verify clinical benefit and showed an unacceptable safety profile.

The new approval includes a lower recommended dose, a different schedule (in combination with chemo or alone) and a new patient population.

Previously: FDA Ad Com backs Pfizer's Mylotarg (July 11)