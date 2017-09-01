Auto insurer losses from Harvey of nearly $5B - KBW

Extrapolating from Cox Automotive's estimate of up to 500K flooded vehicles in the Houston area, KBW's Meyer Shields sees $4.7B in pretax auto-related losses from Harvey.

While that's higher than initial projections, writes Andrew Bary in Barron's, the three most affected insurers - Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Berkshire Hathaway/Geico (BRK.A, BRK.B), and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) - should be able to comfortably absorb.

Shields sees this as an earnings (not capital) event that shouldn't materially impact pricing. For Allstate, it's looking like $0.89 per share vs. $6.40 in expected earnings this year. At Progressive, it should be about $0.48 per share vs. annual expected earnings of $2.50. For Berkshire, the cost should be about $195 per share vs. income seen at about $11K this year.