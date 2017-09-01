Harvey could delay 10% of U.S. fracking, Raymond James says

As much as 10% of U.S. fracking work could be delayed after Hurricane Harvey ripped through south Texas, Raymond James analysts say.

More than half of the rigs running in the Eagle Ford shale - the only major U.S. shale formation affected by Harvey - suspended drilling because of the storm, according to the firm.

“Given that much of oil and gas activity occurs in areas only accessible via dirt roads, the heavy rainfall usually makes the movement of trucks and supplies much more difficult,” RayJay's Marshall Adkins writes. “The trucking and rail of sand, chemicals and personnel to the well site will all take more time given the likely nasty condition of many Eagle Ford access roads."

Among top Eagle Ford producers: EOG, APC, MRO, EPE, CRZO, SN, WRD, APA, COP