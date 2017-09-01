Morgan Stanley still cautious on Campbell Soup

Morgan Stanley sticks with an Underweight rating on Campbell Soup (CPB) after digesting the company's Q2 report and tone from CEO Denise Morrison.

"The quarter was perhaps most noteworthy for CPB’s unexpected announcement that it had been able to reach agreement on its soup season promotional calendar with a large customer," note analysts Matthew Grainger and John Colantuoni.

Looking ahead, the MS team warns on new retail competition as it takes its price target down to $47 from $52. "With the retailer environment growing more challenging and cost savings moderating, we see little reason to expect these trends to materially improve going forward,and continue to believe the company will struggle to deliver material earnings and FCF growth going forward,"

Previously: Campbell Soup falls as sales pressures mount (Aug. 31)

Previously: Food sector takes in Campbell Soup CEO's warning (Aug. 31)