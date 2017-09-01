Lattice Semiconductor seeking Trump's direct approval for acquisition

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will seek President Trump’s approval for its proposed $1.3B acquisition by Chinese private equity fund Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, per Reuters.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or CFIUS, was rumored to advise against the deal on security concerns due to Lattice’s tech potentially helping the Chinese military.

Lattice doesn’t sell military-grade chips currently but has in the past as due competitors Xilinx and Altera, a division of Intel.

President Trump ultimately has the final say but presidents historically tend to side with CFIUS.

President Trump will have 15 days to review and decide on the deal.

Lattice shares are up 1.24% .

Previously: Lattice Semiconductor misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (Aug. 8)