Tencent Music Entertainment Group seeks $10B in funding ahead of IPO

The Tencent-controlled (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) Tencent Music Entertainment Group seeks $10B in funding ahead of its IPO, according to Bloomberg sources.

The Music Entertainment Group, which operates karaoke and music streaming apps, wants to sell 3% of its shares to partners including record labels.

The sale would boost valuation and form important relationships with the labels that could guarantee streaming rights in an increasingly competitive Chinese market.

Tencent had a 62.45% stake in the Group at the end of 2016.

Previously: Tencent invests in crowdfunding platform, oversees investmnet merger (Aug. 30)