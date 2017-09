Municipal bonds returned 0.84% last month, according to BAML, their best August since 2014. Helping was a dip in state and local issuance - just $29.9B in August vs. $38.9B a year earlier, according to Bloomberg.

Also, helping was a dip in benchmark rates - the 10-year Treasury yield falling about 15 basis points for the month.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, IIM, NUV, NAD, PML, NZF, PMF, LEO, PMX, VMO, EVN, KTF, BFK, PZA, AFB, VGM, DSM, EIM, NXP, BLE, IQI, XMPT, PMM, VKI