Samsung and Microsoft announce QLED, Xbox One X partnership

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) announces an exclusive marketing and commercialization partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that makes the former’s line of QLED TVs the official 4K TV for the new Xbox One X console.

Microsoft recently said that the Xbox One X preorders have broken sales records but didn’t provide any numbers. The company also appeared to end sales of new Xbox One original consoles to make room for the One S and One X.

