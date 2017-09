VanEck Vectors declares monthly distributions

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) - $0.0850. 30-Day Sec yield 5.50%.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) - $0.0370. 30-Day Sec yield 1.67%.

VanEck Vectors EM Investment Grade (NYSEARCA:IGEM) - $0.0705. 30-Day Sec yield 3.36%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) - $0.0789. 30-Day Sec yield 3.54%.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) - $0.1066. 30-Day Sec yield 4.77%.

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) - $0.0963. 30-Day Sec yield 3.83%.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) - $0.1223. 30-Day Sec yield 4.92%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) - $0.1158. 30-Day Sec yield 5.58%.

Payable Sept. 8; for shareholders of record Sept. 6; ex-div Sept. 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 8/31/2017.