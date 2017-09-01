Reuters: Valero to push back Sunray refinery unit overhaul

Valero Energy (VLO +1.6% ) will delay the planned overhaul of the gasoline unit at its Sunray, Tex., refinery due Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston nearly 600 miles away, Reuters reports.

Many contractors scheduled to work on the overhaul are based in the Houston area and may have difficulty reaching the Sunray site or may be in higher demand at other plants.

VLO had been planning to shut the 55K bbl/day gasoline producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit in late September at the 168K bbl/day Sunray refinery.

VLO also is said to be moving to restart their Corpus Christi and Three Rivers refineries, while its Port Arthur terminal may be facing a lengthy outage.