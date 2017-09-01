Neovasc loses appeal in Tiara patent case, on the hook for $112M; shares down 6%

A U.S. appeals court has affirmed a district court ruling that Neovasc (NVCN -6.3% ) must share ownership of a patent covering the Tiara valve with CardiAQ. Unless the prior judgement is altered via appellate review, Neovasc is responsible for paying the full $112M to CardiAQ (owned by Edwards Lifesciences (EW -0.2% )). $70M is already held in an escrow account. There are no additional monetary damages.

Neovasc says it is considering its options in the matter.

Trading will resume at 1:00 pm ET.

