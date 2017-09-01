Apple changes Siri head, goes Hollywood

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has updated a leadership page to show that Eddy Cue no longer heads up Siri.

Control of the voice assistant has instead shifted to SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi.

Cue will still oversee original content with TV executives hired from Sony reporting to Cue.

In other Hollywood news, Apple has reportedly shown an interest in buying Culver Studios. The 32K square foot space has 13 soundstages that were used to film Carrie, Rocky, and Arrested Development.

The tech giant has also shown interest in snagging up a drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon that was rumored as a Netflix contender.

