Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group names Brandon Coleman III Brand President of Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (DFRG -0.2% ) appointed Brandon Coleman III as Brand President of Del Frisco’s Grille, effective immediately.

Mr. Coleman previously served as Chief Marketing Officer since December 2016.

“Brandon has significant industry experience and knowledge and has already proven himself as a dynamic and forward-thinking leader who can positively impact our Company,” said Norman J. Abdallah, CEO of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. “He was instrumental in spearheading the consumer research project we completed earlier this year at Del Frisco’s Grille and is ideally suited to lead the brand in implementing the strategic actions that leverage these findings.”

