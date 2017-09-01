Arkema chemical plant could endanger 1M in worst-case scenario

Chemicals from the Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF, OTCPK:ARKAY) plant near Houston that caught fire yesterday presents an airborne danger to more than 1M people if released in a worst-case scenario, Dow Jones reports.

According to a 2014 company report filed with federal authorities, the plant in Crosby, Tex., stores more than 66K lbs. of anhydrous sulfur dioxide; under a hypothetical worst-case scenario outlined in the report, the gas if released could prove harmful for a radius of 23 miles, covering more than 1M residents.

The report was filed as part of a risk-management plan required by the EPA; plants that store certain toxic chemicals are required to file such reports every five years, and the 2014 report is the most recent for the Crosby facility.