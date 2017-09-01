Millions of Time Warner Cable records exposed in data leak

Customers of Time Warner Cable (now part of Charter (CHTR -0.4% )) were exposed to a data leak, Gizmodo notes, with about 4M records left unprotected on an Amazon.com server.

The records contained personal information but don't necessarily track to 4M individual customers, the report says.

Kromtech Security Center discovered the exposed files while researching an unrelated breach at World Wrestling Entertainment.

Charter acknowledged the incident: “We were notified by a vendor that certain nonfinancial information of legacy Time Warner Cable customers who used the MyTWC app became potentially visible by external sources. Upon discovery, the information was removed immediately by the vendor, and we are currently investigating this incident with them."

It urged MyTWC users to change usernames and passwords.