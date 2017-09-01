U.S. total rig count rises, oil rigs unchanged in Baker Hughes survey

The total U.S. rig count rose by 3 to 943, breaking three consecutive weeks of declines, Baker Hughes says in its latest survey.

The oil rig count remained unchanged at 759 following two straight weekly declines, while gas rigs gained 3 to 183 and one rig was classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. crude oil prices remain steady, -0.4% at $47.02/bbl.

