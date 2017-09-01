Detroit automakers rally on improved outlook

Detroit automakers break higher after U.S. sales for August exceed expectations even with Hurricane Harvey a factor.

"Hurricane Harvey did have an adverse effect on deliveries during the last week of August for every automaker but the key U.S. economic fundamentals remain supportive of strong vehicle sales," notes GM Chief Economist Mustafa Mohatarem.

A sharp reduction in GM's inventory and a breakout month for Ford's F-Series on strong pricing were notable August developments. As was a generally positive tone from top management at the Big Three.