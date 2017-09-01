Zomedica Pharmaceuticals readies IPO

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ZOMHF) files an S-1 in preparation for a 77.7M-share IPO.

The Ann Arbor, MI-based company develops drugs for veterinary use. Product candidates include ZM-012, an anti-diarrheal pill for dogs, ZM-006, a transdermal gel for hyperthyroidism in cats, ZM-007, an oral suspension complementary product to ZM-012 and ZM-011, a transdermal gel formulation of Prozac (fluoxetine) for the treatment of behavioral disorders in cats.

2016 financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 4.4; Net Loss: (5.7); Cash Burn: (4.6).

Shares currently trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZOM" at CDN$2.95. The company has applied to the NYSE American for its U.S. listing under the same symbol.