KBR wins Papua New Guinea feasibility studies contract

KBR (KBR +1.5% ) says it won a contract to conduct conceptual development and feasibility study services for an energy hub in Papua New Guinea; fiancial terms are not disclosed.

The contract was given by PNG national oil and gas company Kumul Petroleum for an energy hub in the Kikori region of the Gulf Province.

Kumul says KBR will provide conceptual development and feasibility analysis on a mid-scale liquefied natural gas and regional export facility, a 180 MW power generation facility, a methanol process facility and a condensate stabilization, storage and regional export facility.