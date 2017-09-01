Unions line up against $3.9B Sinclair/Tribune deal

With jobs on the mind, a number of unions have lined up to press the FCC to deny a $3.9B merger between Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +0.6% ) and Tribune Media (TRCO +0.6% ).

"A merger between Sinclair and Tribune would reduce viewpoint diversity and competition, harm localism, and reduce jobs," say unions including Communications Workers of America, the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians and The News Guild.

Sinclair has cut jobs per station by about 8% over a decade, they say. Sinclair's also led the way in joint service agreements, which has cut news production and air time along with employees and journalists, the unions argue.