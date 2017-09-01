MedAmerica Properties appoints Patricia Sheridan as CFO

MedAmerica Properties (OTCQB:MAMP) appointed Patricia Sheridan as its CFO, effective August 29.

Since 2011, Ms. Sheridan has served as the managing member of PKS Group LLC.

Over the last 12 years, she has worked in various capacities for private real estate development firms from October 2005 to January 2017.

Gary O. Marino, the Company's chairman of the board, commented, "The addition of Patricia's extensive real estate and accounting expertise rounds out our management team and paves the way to move forward aggressively with our plan to acquire well-located medical office properties."

Press Release