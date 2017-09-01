Marathon Petroleum, Valero to tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Department of Energy approves the release of 4.5M barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve - 3M barrels to Marathon Petroleum (MPC +3.2% ) and 500K barrels to Valero Energy (VLO +1.9% ).

The move follows yesterday's two releases of 500K barrels each in response to a request by Phillips 66 (PSX +0.9% ) for oil to feed its Lake Charles, La., refinery.

~22% of U.S. refining capacity and 13% of Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline because of Hurricane Harvey, according to Bloomberg.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI