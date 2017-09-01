FDA tentatively OKs Sanofi's fast-acting insulin Admelog; shares up 1%; Lilly down 2%

The FDA tentatively approves Sanofi's (SNY +0.8% ) rapid-acting human insulin analog Admelog (insulin lispro injection) 100 Units/mL for glycemic control in adults and children with diabetes mellitus.

The tentative approval was based on Admelog's chemical and clinical similarity to Eli Lilly's (LLY -1.7% ) Humalog.

Tentative approval means the data in the marketing application was complete enough to qualify for approval but patent issues need to be resolved.

The European Commission approved the product in July under the trade name Insulin lispro Sanofi.