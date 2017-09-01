As tablet launches, Eros puts squeeze on with 19% gains

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) is up 18.7% on heavy volume, hitting its highest point in over a month and putting the squeeze on a large number of shorts.

Today marks launch day for a tablet that the company is co-producing for the India market with Micromax Informatics.

The Canvas Plex was made to come filled with content (including a year's subscription to the Eros Now streaming service), and the two companies are co-promoting upcoming Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Short interest hit a 52-week high of 36% of float yesterday, Bloomberg notes, and active utilization at 100%.